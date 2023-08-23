COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Athletics, in partnership with Ariat and Harrison’s, announced Tuesday that Finnish DJ and producer Darude is set to perform at an upcoming Gamecocks football game.

Darude will perform a one-hour set in Gamecock Village on November 18 prior to the game against Kentucky.

He will then serve as the game’s celebrity starter, leading the GAME-COCKS chant prior to Cocky’s 2001 entrance.

This will mark Darude’s first performance as part of a Gamecock football game since his global hit “Sandstorm” became synonymous with Gamecock Athletics.