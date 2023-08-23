COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Athletics, in partnership with Ariat and Harrison’s, announced Tuesday that Finnish DJ and producer Darude is set to perform at an upcoming Gamecocks football game.
Darude will perform a one-hour set in Gamecock Village on November 18 prior to the game against Kentucky.
He will then serve as the game’s celebrity starter, leading the GAME-COCKS chant prior to Cocky’s 2001 entrance.
This will mark Darude’s first performance as part of a Gamecock football game since his global hit “Sandstorm” became synonymous with Gamecock Athletics.
“Sandstorm has been a staple for Gamecock Athletics for more than a decade. We are excited to welcome Darude to Columbia and we thank Ariat and Harrison’s for making this event possible.”Ray Tanner, USC Athletics Director