CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson is transferring to UNC, he announced on his X account Wednesday.

Johnson passed for 1,452 yards as a redshirt sophomore this season for the Aggies. In the five games he started to end the year, the left-hander averaged 245 yards with five passing touchdowns and two more rushing.

Johnson wrote: “Excited to be a Tar Heel! Let’s Go!”

The Athens, Georgia, native will have two seasons of eligibility left.

He will vie for the Tar Heels’ starting position after redshirt sophomore Drake Maye is expected to leave this year as an expected first-round selection in the NFL Draft. Other signal-callers on UNC’s roster include Hough grad Tad Hudson and former East Surry standout Jefferson Boaz.

Johnson played in four games for Texas A&M in 2022 and was able to redshirt. He began his college career at LSU in 2021, passing for 1,069 and eight touchdowns in six games, starting twice.

His best game this fall was a 305-yard passing performance when he completed a career-best 31 passes in a 38-35 loss at Ole Miss.

A&M named Duke’s Mike Elko as head coach this week after Jimbo Fisher was fired earlier this month.