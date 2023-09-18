CLEMSON, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Will Shipley’s push to partner with Chipotle has come to fruition, now that the Clemson location is named after the Clemson running back.

Ahead of a marquee matchup this weekend against No. 4 Florida State, Chipotle partnered with the former Weddington star to temporarily rename its restaurant in downtown Clemson to “Shipotle.” The restaurant features new signage that pays homage to a nickname, “Shipotle,” given to Chipotle by his teammates last season after they noticed how often he eats there.

Shipley’s go-to order is a bowl with white rice, black beans, double chicken, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, light cheese and Queso Blanco.

As part of the promotion, Chipotle is giving away limited-edition “Shipotle” T-shirts to the first 1,000 guests who purchase any entrée from the location.

The store’s new sign. (Chipotle)

Shortly after the Supreme Court’s decision that allowed college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness, Chipotle published a tweet on July 1, 2021, that encouraged fans to tag a college athlete that needs a Chipotle sponsorship. Shipley responded with the tweet explaining how he “loves Chipotle more than anyone else in the world,” and now, two years later, Chipotle is making his NIL dreams come true.

Through three games, Shipley has rushed for 225 yards at 6.3 yards per carry. Last year he was third in the ACC with 1,182 rushing yards.

Union County Schools Superintendent Andrew Houlihan posted his excitement over the promotion on X/Twitter.com. Shipley led Weddington to state championships in 2018 and 2019.

“A “Shipotle” T-Shirt (and a @ChipotleTweets bowl) sounds great! Keep up the great work @willshipley2021!”

Clemson (2-1) hosts FSU (3-0) at noon Saturday.