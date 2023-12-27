CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — West Virginia Mountaineer fans vastly outnumbered Tar Heel fans during Wednesday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium.

Just as those fans predicted, the blue and gold came out with a victory over UNC, 30-10.

Mountaineers said they believed the high turnout was a testament to their loyal fan base, as well as a winning season. The win pushed WVU’s record to 9-4 after a 6-3 mark in the Big 12.

“We just haven’t had a winning season the past few years, and we trusted the climb and here we are,” said West Virginia fan Shane Bates.

Still, the lack of Carolina blue didn’t stop Conner Harrell’s family from showing out in full support.

Harrell, a redshirt freshman from Alabama, had his first career start as quarterback for the Tar Heels. Starter and Huntersville native Drake Maye opted out of the game to prepare for the NFL Draft.

“We might be the only [UNC fans] in the stands, but we’re going to be yelling for 15. Go Conner Harrell and go Tar Heels!” said Harrell’s mother Yolanda Harrell.

Yolanda Harrell, mother of UNC freshman quarterback Conner Harrell.

In true Mayo Bowl fashion, the event wasn’t just about football. It also saw lots and lots of mayo.

In fact, the creamy condiment is so important to the event, Duke’s hosted its first ever Mayo Combine. The athletic event determined which two individuals got the honor of dumping a vat of mayonnaise on the winning team’s head coach.

“I started off really hot. I won the ‘mayo hands’ competition, went and had some less-than-ideal results, and then brought it all together with the squat at the end,” said combine winner Derek Craig.

A contestant during the Duke’s Mayo Bowl combine.

Duke’s Mayo has sponsored the Charlotte bowl game since 2020. Love it or hate it, attendees said they’re just happy to celebrate one last game of the season.

“They can pour it on whoever they want to, as long as it ain’t me,” said West Virginia fan Eric Lawson.