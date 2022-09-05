CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s nearly two weeks until some of the best golfers in the world tee off at the 2022 Presidents Cup in Charlotte.

The international team competition gets underway on September 20 at Quail Hollow Club.

Under Team Captain Davis Love III, the United States Team roster consists of the following automatic qualifiers:

Patrick Cantlay

Justin Thomas

Xander Schauffele

Sam Burns

Scotty Scheffler

Tony Finau

Under Team Captain Trevor Immelman of South Africa, the International Team roster consists of the following automatic qualifiers

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan

Tom Kim of South Korea

Mito Pereira of Chile

Sungjae Im of South Korea

Corey Conners of Canada

Adam Scott of Australia

Captains Immelman and Love will announce their “Captain’s picks” on September 7.

American golfer Will Zalatoris, who was expected to be a captain’s pick, has ruled himself out of the competition because of two herniated disks in his back.

Charlotte Sports Live will have continuing coverage of the Presidents Cup leading up the tournament.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.