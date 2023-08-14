CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Starting September 1, Carla Gebhart takes over as Sports Director of Queen City News (WJZY – Fox Charlotte).

Carla becomes the lead anchor for the largest local sports team in the Carolinas. Carla will take lead chair for the Emmy-nominated Charlotte Sports Live, the Carolina Panthers’ pregame show Black & Blue Kickoff Live & the Emmy Award-winning NASCAR show Around The Track.

“I’m excited to step into this new leadership role. The sports department within Queen City News is always working to produce innovative content while providing fans coverage they can’t get anywhere else” said Gebhart. “I’m proud to continue to be a part of that and help my colleagues reach their goals along the way.”

Joining WJZY in 2020, Gebhart helped launch Charlotte Sports Live in October 2020 and grew it into the premier local daily sports show in America. Additionally, she’s been the face of NASCAR coverage in the southeast for the entire Nexstar Media Group. Carla won her first Emmy Award earlier this year for her work in Daytona and took on the challenge of being the Carolina Panthers sideline reporter this preseason.

“This was a no-brainer,” explained News Director Casey Clark. “Carla has taken initiative in all aspects of our operation and has earned this promotion. We’re extremely proud of Carla and can’t wait to see how far she takes the best sports department in America.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to see Carla take over the main chair,” said Sports Executive Producer Christian Audesirk. “Carla has proven herself as an excellent leader and role model for our team. She doesn’t hesitate to jump in when any of her teammates need help. There isn’t an assignment I’ve given Carla where she hasn’t exceeded expectations. Carla’s earned this and she’s going to do great things.”

Carla takes over for Will Kunkel who will be joining the Fox owned & operated station in Houston.

“Carla will make an incredible sports director. She’s continuously looking out for her teammates and working tirelessly for the viewers. There’s no better choice to lead Charlotte Sports Live and Carolinas most dominant sports team,” Will said of Carla.