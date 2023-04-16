CHARLOTTE N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — When fans flocked to Truist Field in Uptown on Sunday afternoon, it almost felt like going in a time machine.

“It was well worth the price of the ticket of the game just to get to come and see this,” Knights fan Matthew Wallace said. “If this would’ve been in a museum and we would’ve known that we got to pay an experience it, we would’ve paid for just that.”

Multiple exhibits lined the breezeway at the ballpark as the Charlotte Knights and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp paid homage to the negro league teams that came before them. The Black Hornets are one of a few black baseball teams that called the Queen City home. Squads that local historian Michael Webb feels should be celebrated more often.

“There were a lot of successful men who came from out of the league as well as in your own community like Charlotte,” said Michael Webb, local Negro League Baseball historian. “A lot of black baseball teams came from out of the city of Charlotte as well.”

Eddie G.G. Burton was one of the pillars of black baseball in the 40s and 50s. Before his passing in 2018, he was instrumental in educating the younger generation of players around the Charlotte area. His son Keith says his selfless attitude is the greatest part of his legacy.

“It wasn’t always about him, it was always about his team,” said Keith Burton, son of the late Eddie G.G. Burton. “I think that in itself made me proud to know that he was my father and that I was associated with somebody that put their team first.”

For greats like Wali Cathcart, Sunday was a chance to share his story with fans of all ages. The Rock Hill native pitched for the Joe Black All-Stars in the late 50s and credits baseball for giving him more of a purpose.

“Baseball was so important to me growing up,” said former Negro Leagues player and Rock Hill native Wali Cathcart. “It was a reason to discipline myself. It was a reason to live a cleaner life.”

Purpose is also what drives Ray Banks. The Negro League ambassador has brought part of his Baltimore-based museum to Charlotte for years. The annual trips for Banks are certainly well worth it.

“I jump up and down when I hear that I’m coming down to Charlotte to do what I have to do,” Negro Leagues ambassador Ray Banks said. “I’ve been doing this for a long time, it’s not work to me as I mentioned before, it’s my passion. I love doing this and this is what God wants me to do.”