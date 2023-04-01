CHARLOTTE (CSL) — Charlotte Sports Live’s Grace Grill goes 1-on-1 with Charlotte Knights’ new manager Justin Jirschele, who played for the Knights back in 2014 and is now leading the ball club as one of the youngest managers in Triple-A at the age of 32.
CSL catches up with new Knights’ manager Justin Jirschele
by: Charlotte Sports Live
Posted:
Updated:
April 09 2023 12:23 am
