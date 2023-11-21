CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Our Charlotte Sports Live team is literally helping to brighten your holiday!

Charlotte Sports Live will broadcast from the Light the Knights Festival on Tuesday, Nov. 21, a day before the Truist Field lighting display opens to the public.

Winter wonderland fun for everyone!

At the fourth annual Light the Knights Festival you can enjoy ice skating, snow tubing, shopping, holiday treats, tens of thousands of lights, decor, and more.

We are one week away from Light the Knights!



See you in our winter wonderland: https://t.co/NwEjp21Gyg pic.twitter.com/E1A1FYj6qN — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) November 15, 2023

It’s everything you need for a fun-filled family day out. Light the Knights Festival runs from Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, to Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

Charlotte Sports Live will be previewing the festival starting at 4 p.m. on Queen City News and don’t forget to catch their special coverage at 11 p.m. Tuesday on Charlotte Sports Live.

For Light the Knights Festival hours and event calendar, please click here.