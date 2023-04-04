CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Carolina Panthers teamed up with the American Heart Association on Monday to hold a CPR training event for Tepper Sports & Entertainment employees.

The event found inspiration in the tragic Monday Night Football game event earlier this year involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The player suffered sudden cardiac arrest in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. Officials canceled the game after the incident.

Hamlin was in Charlotte for the Panther event and thanked owners David and Nicole Tepper for supporting the cause and promoting its importance.

“I honestly feel like this is my life’s mission,” Hamlin said. “I always grew up wanting to be a football player and wanting to make it to the NFL, but you know, this situation has just brought a whole new life’s purpose to me.”

The American Heart Association reports that nearly 360,000 people suffer from out-of-hospital sudden cardiac arrest each year. Still, only 1 out of 10 victims survive, largely because proper medical attention doesn’t come fast enough.

In Hamlin’s case, NFL medical staff responded instantly, which is why he is still alive today.

“I just want to keep raising awareness and getting people CPR certified because you just never know when you could be a hero.”

The Teppers announced that they would donate to the American Heart Association and the Buffalo Bills charity to help raise awareness and get more people CPR certified.