CHARLOTTE (CSL) — Charlotte Sports Live sat down with Knights Pitcher John Parke after Charlotte’s 9-1 loss to Memphis on Opening Night.
Follow our Charlotte Sports Live Team on Twitter
Trending Stories
Semien hits walk-off HR, Jays rally three times to beat A’s
April 08 2023 09:28 pm
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>