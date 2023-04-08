CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Upon transitioning to a career in sales, Michael Zerrillo quickly discovered the grind never stops.

“I’m usually out and networking,” he said during rare downtime from his office at AirTight FaciliTech, a commercial heating and air conditioning company located in Charlotte.

He also learned that to make the deal, it’s about standing out. Fortunately, since day one on the job, he’s had an ace in the hole.

“It’s not my lead-in thing but when they get to know me a little bit more then it’s kind of a differentiator,” he admits.

You could certainly say so. Because it’s not every day one gets to do business with a former NBA mascot.

“Hugo was my alter ego that was a big part of my life for so long,” he explains.

17 years in fact.

That’s how long Zerrillo was the beloved bug. Starting in 1990, the former collegiate gymnast had a front-row seat to Hornet history, and sometimes like in 1993, when Alonzo Mourning hit a game-winning jumper against the Celtics, he was even closer than that.

“I was like the 5th one in on the pile,” said Zerrillo who admits getting caught up in the excitement of Charlotte its first-ever playoff series victory.

Zerrillo keeps a picture of that night in his office alongside several mementos from his time as Hugo. He estimates working more than 2000 thousand games, missing only four due to injury.

“I had to have my appendix out the day of the game and then five days later, I dunked through a hoop of fire,” he says proudly.

After the Hornets left Charlotte, Zerrillo continued to perform as Hugo in both New Orleans and Oklahoma City. But eventually, his injuries caught up with him, and along with his desire to spend more time with his family, Zerrillo stepped aside, hanging up his sneakers and stinger.

Though it’s been 16 years since he last performed as the team’s mascot, his mark on the franchise is felt to this day. Hugo is still a happy Hornet, and Zerrillo’s creation ‘Super Hugo,’ still rules the sky.

“We had a phone booth made,” he explains of the act, straight out of the pages of a DC Comic. “I would run in as Hugo and come out as Super Hugo. [Then] I’d come up with dunks no one had done before.”

Thus long before he completed his first sale, Zerrillo sold Hornet fans on the fun.

“I was out there and doing the best I could.”

His legacy is intact, both at the Spectrum Center and in his office.