CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Before NC State takes the field on Friday in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, the team took to the track at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“It’s a great experience for the guys to get out here and do something like this,” said NC State head football coach, Dave Doeren. “Most of us, including us adults, don’t get this opportunity so it’s been a lot of fun.”

The players took turns getting to ride in the cars which were driven by professionals, reaching speeds up to 170 miles per hour.

“It was crazy!,” said Wolfpack tight end, Fred Seabrough Jr. “I feel like that adrenaline is way worse than the game because that feeling is different. In those first two [turns] I started calling for my Mama, I ain’t gonna lie.”

It was an opportunity for the players to have one last bonding experience for their final game together this season.

“That’s what bowl games are for,” said Doeren. “It’s a mixture of business and pleasure. When it’s time to work, these guys work and they practiced really hard so it’s time to have fun.”

NC State is making its fourth bowl game appearance here in Charlotte this year, last appearing in 2015, falling to Mississippi State 51-28. The last bowl game the red and white won in Charlotte was back in 2011 – a 31-24 victory over Louisville.

“I just want to get that ninth win and see our guys play one more time together. The staff’s done a good job preparing them. Just want to see them go out and play well.”