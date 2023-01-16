CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Strong relationships and a unique yet old-school offensive scheme have Ben Johnson’s name getting tons of buzz around the National Football League.

He got his big break in the NFL at just 26 years old when the Dolphins hired him as an offensive assistant. And from there, the work was only beginning for the former Tar Heel.

While in Miami, Johnson met a man by the name of Dan Campbell, who was serving as the team’s tight ends coach. It didn’t take long for Campbell to realize that Johnson would have a bright future in the league.

“I knew early when I met him as a very young coach that there was something about him; he was special,” said Lions head coach Dan Campbell. “He’s a bright guy.”

Johnson would continue to climb the ladder in Miami before heading north to Detroit in 2019. Two seasons after his arrival, he reunited with Campbell, who would elevate him to offensive coordinator before this season.

And that’s when the Lions’ offense would take off.

Detroit would finish with its best record since 2017, led by a Johnson-coached offense that ranked 4th in the NFL. The first time the Lions cracked the top 5 offensively since 2012. Jamaal Williams led the league in rushing touchdowns, and Jared Goff had a resurgence as well. Goff ranked in the top ten in yards, touchdowns, and passer rating.

The Lions were known risk-takers throughout the season, finishing 3rd in the league in 4th down conversions with 20. Johnson also knows how to show offensive linemen some love too. Just ask second-year right tackle Penei Sewell.

Johnson’s creativity has the Motor City excited about football once again.

With the right pieces in place, he could have the same impact in the Queen City.