CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – It’s the offseason, but CSL dives into March Madness Bracketology… Panthers head coach style.

It's the offseason, but @WillKunkelFOX & @mikelacett are diving into March Madness Bracketology… Panthers head coach style. 😎🏈



Full video here: https://t.co/PGZlfrtbLW pic.twitter.com/LdlrhcVYdn — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) January 26, 2023

Beginning with the top eight rankings, the crew explains each candidate and why they advanced to the next round or did not, giving their strengths and weaknesses.