(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — With two weeks left in the college football regular season, will UNC return to Charlotte for the ACC Championship Game?

Also, should Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns return to the field once he’s healthy?

And LaMelo Ball has put up big numbers with Terry Rozier and Brandon Miller injured for the Hornets. Who else needs to step up to get back in the win column?

Thanksgiving is coming quickly, so the CSL crew debates food too.