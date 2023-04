CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – With Aaron Rodgers switching to the AFC, we dish our top three quarterbacks in the NFC.

NBC Sports says CJ Stroud is no longer a ‘sure-fire’ top ten pick. Fair or foul?

Ryan Blaney, Wells Fargo Championship, 13 Colorado players entered the transfer portal, three condiments we’d live with, and more.

All on Monday’s Quick Six.