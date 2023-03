CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Are there any other big names in free agency that we’d like to see the Panthers in on?

This offseason is a bit different than the last three, we discuss our opinions so far.

NCAA Tournament parity, Rick Pitino back in the Big East, hottest team in the Sweet Sixteen, which social platform we’d cut to save humanity, and more.

All on Monday’s Quick Six.