CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Should the Panthers have traded Brian Burns for multiple first-round picks?

PJ Walker has been declared the starting quarterback this week; we break down the decision.

The Panthers’ offseason could be a toughie… maybe even rebuild mode.

Colts hiring Jeff Saturday as interim head coach, Robbie Anderson’s first games as a Cardinal, nachos, pizza, or wings, and more.

All on Monday’s Quick Six.

Let’s Talk

Agree with our takes? Let’s chat about it.