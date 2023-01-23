CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Broncos are reportedly sending a plane for Sean Payton’s second interview — here’s who we see landing Payton as their next head coach.

Does it matter how the Panthers’ head coaching candidates performed in the playoffs?

UNC and Duke were big boys going into the college basketball season, and we discussed if we see them making it into the AP Top 5 anytime this year.

Best QB left in the NFL Playoffs, the latest on Stefon Diggs, the best current touchdown celebration in the NFL, and more.

All on Monday’s Quick Six.

