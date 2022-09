(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Will Christian McCaffrey reach the 100-yard rushing mark again this weekend?

We discuss the comments with UNC quarterback Drake Maye about N.C. State.

What would it be if we could fix one problem on the Panthers’ offense this weekend?

NASCAR Cup Series winners, the possibility of Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor fighting again in 2023, going pro in a sport, and more.

All on Wednesday’s Quick Six.

