CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Time for Quick Six! The quickest two minutes in sports. Ellis Williams, Will, and Carla were there to answer the latest hard-hitting questions.
- Three games in, what’s your concern level with Baker Mayfield running the offense?
- The Panthers run defense has improved every week since giving up 217 yards to the Browns. Are you confident that will continue?
- Who’s a darkhorse MVP candidate entering week 4 in the NFL?
- One person in our sports department actively roots for two different MLB teams. Is it OK to be a fan of two teams in the same sport?
- What’s one team you thought was a playoff lock heading into the season that could be in trouble?
- What are your thoughts on people who drink hot coffee through a straw?