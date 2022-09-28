CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Time for Quick Six! The quickest two minutes in sports. Ellis Williams, Will, and Carla were there to answer the latest hard-hitting questions.

Three games in, what’s your concern level with Baker Mayfield running the offense?

The Panthers run defense has improved every week since giving up 217 yards to the Browns. Are you confident that will continue?

Who’s a darkhorse MVP candidate entering week 4 in the NFL?

One person in our sports department actively roots for two different MLB teams. Is it OK to be a fan of two teams in the same sport?

What’s one team you thought was a playoff lock heading into the season that could be in trouble?

What are your thoughts on people who drink hot coffee through a straw?