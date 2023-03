CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — What have you been the most impressed with from the Panthers front office this off-season?

Among the many acquisitions is Hayden Hurst. Will Carolina draft another tight end to compliment him?

Plus, NASCAR drivers most likely to notch a second win this season, a dive into the unconventional group of Final Four teams and the best part of a chicken to eat.

All on Monday’s Quick Six.