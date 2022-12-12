CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Where would we like to see Coastal Carolina’s ex-quarterback Grayson McCall land now that he’s in the transfer portal?

Steve Wilks wants Sam Darnold to use his feet even more; maybe we could see a rushing touchdown this week by the QB.

What will be the more challenging game for the Panthers: Lions or Steelers?

How we feel about Andy Dalton getting the start in New Orleans, what last-second pickup fantasy football owners can pick up, a family Christmas tradition we can’t live without, and more.

Let’s Talk

Agree with our takes? Let’s chat about them.