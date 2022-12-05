CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Hornets have three more games this week… the Nets, Knicks, and 76ers.
Will they win a game?
Baker is out; where does he have the best shot to land a new role?
Regarding quarterbacks, we discuss if Gamecock QB Spencer Rattler should enter the NFL Draft.
What college bowl game intrigues us the most, coach Prime in Colorado, what current artist we want to see release a Christmas album, and more.
All on Monday’s Quick Six.
