(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The reeling Hornets are calling a players-only meeting, Terry Rozier said Sunday night. Is it too little too late?

Which of the Panthers’ head coaching candidates impressed you the most during Wild Card weekend? And will fellow hot name Ejiro Evero stay as an assistant for Carolina?

Also, surprising Super Bowl predictions, cold weather and live music at a NASCAR race, all in this week’s Quick Six.