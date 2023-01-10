CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Of all the coaching candidates that the Panthers have requested interviews with… who is the most intriguing?

Of all the Panthers’ opponents next season, we break down who has the most work to do this offseason.

The Gamecocks ended the season ranked 23rd. Will they finish higher next season?

This year’s biggest fantasy football surprise, Carlos Correa’s crazy off-season, TCU’s final breath, and more.

All on Tuesday’s Quick Six.

Let’s Talk

Agree with our takes? Holler at us!