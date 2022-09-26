(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Does Laviska Shenault Jr. crack the starting lineup this week against the Cardinals?

The Panthers’ offensive line has been a focal point this offseason, and we explain who we believe has been the best player on it thus far.

The panthers open up the week as a point and a half favorite at home versus the Cardinals; is that too much respect?

Hurricanes begin the preseason, what event the Pro Bowl Games should add, what style of BBQ sauce is the best, and more.

All on Monday’s Quick Six.

Let’s Talk

Agree with our takes? If not, holler at us. Heck, do it if you do agree!