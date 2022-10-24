CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Will Scott Fitterer make another deal before the NFL trade deadline?

Names have been circling for the Charlotte 49ers head coaching job; we talk about which one intrigues us the most.

Who’s got a better grasp of their team right now? Steve Wilks or Steve Clifford?

The World Series and who we got. which NFL team (not the Panthers) is the most active during the trade deadline, hot dog takes, and more.

All on Monday’s Quick Six.

Let’s Chat

Agree? No? That’s alright; holler at us!