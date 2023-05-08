(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Carolina Panthers’ opponents are official for next season. Is there a game that’s a lock for you?

The fight between NASCAR drivers Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson has gained massive attention. What lesson should children take from watching it?

Speaking of drivers, who will finish off the list of NASCAR’s 75 greatest drivers?

Wyndham Clark won the Wells Fargo Championship Sunday. What was your favorite part of the tournament at Quail Hollow?

And finally, which sport has the best “athletes?”

All on Monday’s Quick Six.