CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Panthers open as three-point underdogs versus the Lions this weekend.
Is that reasonable?
Carolina did not have an interception yesterday; we discussed who will pick Jared Goff if there’s one this Sunday.
What was crazier to see: the Vikings’ comeback or the final play of the Raiders-Patriots?
What gift we’d buy on Christmas for Sir Purr, what Christmas movie we want to have a sequel and more.
All on Monday’s Quick Six.
