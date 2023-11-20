(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Odds that Jim Harbaugh takes up Biff Poggi’s offer to be on Charlotte’s sidelines.
Bryce Young touchdowns vs. interceptions, would Ron Rivera be welcomed back, will Andy Dalton see the field and more.
by: Charlotte Sports Live
Posted:
Updated:
by: Charlotte Sports Live
Posted:
Updated:
(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Odds that Jim Harbaugh takes up Biff Poggi’s offer to be on Charlotte’s sidelines.
Bryce Young touchdowns vs. interceptions, would Ron Rivera be welcomed back, will Andy Dalton see the field and more.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>