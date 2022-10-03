(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Panthers have the lowest ranked offense through Week 4.

Are we surprised, though?

Additionally, we break down how believable Matt Rhule’s Monday press conference was.

The Braves now hold a two-game lead over the Mets in the NL East and the tie-breaker. Is this team better than last year?

No-Fly Zone ❌ | @WillKunkelFOX sat down with the @Panthers corners. "I kinda felt like, when I got here: ‘bro, I’m kinda mad I didn’t know you were this good.” @jayceehorn_10 on @_DJack01 🤣⤵️https://t.co/WrWK2vf2Nw — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) October 4, 2022

Biggest concerns with the Panthers, our pick to win the ROVAL, what we do with the first egg in a carton, and more.

All on Monday’s Quick Six.

Let’s Talk

Agree with our takes? No? It’s alright, holler at us!