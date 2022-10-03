(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Panthers have the lowest ranked offense through Week 4.
Are we surprised, though?
Additionally, we break down how believable Matt Rhule’s Monday press conference was.
The Braves now hold a two-game lead over the Mets in the NL East and the tie-breaker. Is this team better than last year?
Biggest concerns with the Panthers, our pick to win the ROVAL, what we do with the first egg in a carton, and more.
All on Monday’s Quick Six.
