CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – What Panthers players should earn a Pro Bowl invite?

We chat about who we’d pick if we had to start the Carolina roster from scratch and could only keep one former player on the team.

Will the Hornets finish with a better record than last season?

TCU in the Final Four of either football, who will win the ACC Championship, what game show we would be on, and more.

All on Wednesday’s Quick Six.

Let’s Talk

Agree with our takes? Let’s converse.