(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Josh Allen, along with many Bills starters, will not be participating in Friday’s preseason game against the Panthers.

Should Rhule change his approach because of this?

Additionally, the team needs to make 27 cuts before next Tuesday. We name some who have earned a spot with their preseason play.

There is only one spot left in the NASCAR playoffs; who’s going to take it at Daytona this weekend?

One NFL rule we would change if we could, should Panthers fans be concerned over young QBs playing well in preseason play, our go-to wing, and more.

All on Wednesday’s Quick Six.

