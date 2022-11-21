CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Who’s most to blame for the Panthers’ loss against the Ravens?
Charlotte FC striker Karol Swiderski is set to take the stage tomorrow in the World Cup for Poland; could he score a goal?
The Panthers QB situation continues to be a question; if PJ Walker is healthy, could he get the start?
More from CSL
Hornets take on the Sixers and Timberwolves, U.S. and Wales game referees grading, biggest Thanksgiving pet peeve, and more.
All on Monday’s Quick Six.
Let’s Talk
