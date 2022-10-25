CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Will PJ Walker keep the starting role for the rest of the season?

Trade talks are looming for Hornets guard Terry Rozier, and we break down if the team should trade him.

There are some challenging quarterback situations in the NFL; we talk about which is the worst between Washington, Denver, and Indianapolis.

The World Series begins on FOX Friday, Aaron Judge and the Yankees’ future, what we would carve in a pumpkin, and more.

All on Tuesday’s Quick Six.

