(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Who benefits the most from the Robie Anderson trade?

Terrace Marshall Jr. is next on the list; we discuss if he’ll get the call this weekend.

Of the unbeaten college football teams, who is going down next?

Hornets playoff odds this season, best radio chops out of Jordan Gross, Luke Kuechely, and Jake Delhomme, and which type of steak cut is the best.

All on Monday’s Quick Six.

Let’s Chat

Agree with our takes? Holler at us.