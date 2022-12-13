CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Finish the sentence: Sam Darnold is _____?

The Panthers take on the Steelers Sunday; we discuss who would be the better option to play under center between Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky.

What should the NCAA do about the new frontier known as the ‘transfer portal?’

What the Panthers need to ensure the stadium is bluer than yellow Sunday, one Christmas song we can’t stand this time of year, and more.

All on Tuesday’s Quick Six.

Let’s Talk

We’ve got a lot of takes; do you agree with them? Holler at us.