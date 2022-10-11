(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – With Steve Wilks at the helm, do we see Sam Darnold make a start before the Panthers’ bye week?

Phil Snow is out of here, and we discuss if Holcomb will further the defensive unit or hinder it.

Giants-Packers became the most watched international game for the NFL on record. We chat about who we’d like to see play overseas next season.

All the 1-4 NFL teams, what change we’d make to Bank of America Stadium, and more.

All on Tuesday’s Quick Six.

