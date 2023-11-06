(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — With the Panthers dropping to 1-7 Sunday, who is feeling the most pressure right now on the team? And are any injuries particularly worrisome?

LaMelo Ball had a 30-point triple-double against the Mavericks on Sunday. Will a Hornets player make the All-Star Game this season?

College basketball tipped off tonight. It’s a long season, but which school from the Carolinas will make it the furthest in the NCAA tournament?

All this and more in this week’s Quick Six.