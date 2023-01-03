CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Which young Panthers players should get the most playing time versus New Orleans?

Kelly Oubre Jr. is out for surgery. We discuss if the Hornets are officially in tank mode.

There is no set timetable for when Oubre will return to action for the @hornets. More: https://t.co/N6m1N5SvpO pic.twitter.com/DSx7XV0jVk — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) January 3, 2023

Additionally, regarding the Hornets, has the door officially closed on a Miles Bridges reunion?

NCAA postseason probation and Queens University, college football video game postponed until 2024, New Year’s resolutions, and more.

All on Tuesday’s Quick Six.

