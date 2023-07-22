SOUTH CAROLINA (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — In just 18 years of existence, South Pointe has established itself as one of the top programs in the State of South Carolina. The Stallions are just two years removed from winning their seventh state title in school history.

After that special run, the school turned to Bobby Collins to keep the winning tradition alive.

“We had to come into our own because last year was his first year so we had to get used to him,” Malachi Marshall said. “This year, I feel we’re more in tune with each other. We’re locked in no matter if it’s on the defensive side of the ball or the offensive side of the ball we’re all on the same page.”

As Collins embarks on year two leading the Stallions, he’s putting an emphasis on self-improvement for each individual player in order to elevate the team.

“We told them God blessed you with two ears and one mouth. We wanted to listen a lot more this offseason and just work on yourself. In improving yourself you’ll become a better leader so I’m excited about those guys,” Bobby Collins said.

One of those guys is senior quarterback Malachi Marshall. The Georgia State commit is entering year two under center and feels his grown more as a vocal leader heading into his last ride as a Stallion.

“I’m the quarterback so I try to use my name and tell people what to do and the right things to do and when to do it. I feel like the quarterback, with the voice I have, is a very big thing for me,” Marshall said.

He’ll have fellow seniors Xavier Preston and Zantwan Nelson to help him lead this team back to the state finals. The receiver and defensive back duo both look to build off strong junior seasons.

“It’s a determination that you have to have in order to be a Stallion. Waking up every day and putting in hard work and being willing to dedicate yourself and dedicate yourself to your team,” Preston said.

“I had seven picks last year so I’m hoping to get about 12 this year. I want to let my teammates eat too because I believe we have the best secondary in the state,” Zantwan Nelson said.

And one could argue the Stallions have the best team in the state heading into the fall. It’s something they’ll be out to prove each week on the way to their ultimate goal.

“We only have one goal this year and that’s to win state. I feel like we can beat anybody no matter the region. Whoever you put in front of us I feel like we’re going to dominate this year,” Marshall said.

“Where else would you want to be? If you want to be a big-time player and want people to remember your name, you want to be in this kind of place and these kind of regions and you definitely want to be playing for South Pointe,” Collins said.

The Stallions get their 2023 campaign underway on August 18 on the road against Spartanburg.