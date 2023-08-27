CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – All across Charlotte, school is back in session. It’s time to learn again, and that’s certainly the case here in this week’s edition of our Plays of the Week.

So pull up a chair and a textbook. Better yet, make it a playbook because your education in excellence is about to begin.

Head to our X page @CSLonQCN, or click the below post to cast your vote:

VOTE👇🗳️ | High School Football's top plays from Week 2 (see reply for video).@mikelacett's breakdown: https://t.co/imIfit9zT6 — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) August 28, 2023

Play #1

Zachariah Melton | Monroe senior: An object in motion tends to stay in motion. Isaac Newton knew what he was talking about, and if you need further evidence, look no further than Melton on Friday night. Once the senior got going on a second-quarter kickoff against West Charlotte, he couldn’t be stopped, going 95 yards for a touchdown.

Play #2

Davion Jones | West Charlotte freshman: Jones was not to be outdone. In the very same game, on the very next kickoff, the Lions’ emerging star responded with a kickoff return of 76 yards for a score. Oh yeah, it’s worth a second mention; he’s just a freshman. West Charlotte ultimately won the game 43-29.

Play #3

Gerard Evans | A.L Brown senior: Finally, our last play features a parabola that Archimedes would be proud of. After the perfect throw from teammate Javion Steven, Evans was somehow able to hold on to his own bobble for the touchdown. Wonders, though, would still fall to Northwest Cabarrus, 30-19.

So there you have it. Three plays from three fine young scholars. As for who wins out, that’s you who gets to make the grade.

Cast your vote now! The poll closes Thursday at noon.