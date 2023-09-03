CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) –We’re not kidding you.

In honor of the WWE coming to Charlotte on Monday, we’ve got a special Smackdown edition of our plays of the week. So just as LA Knight would say, “Let me talk to you,” and allow us to introduce this week’s nominees.

Play #1

Will Brown | Independence Tight End: Much like Kane back in the day, the senior tight end brought the fire for Independence with a tough, jumping catch for a 14-yard touchdown. West Charlotte, though, would kick out at two and hang on for a 1-point win.

Play #2

Chancellor Bryant | Ardrey Kell Wide Receiver: Yeah, that was nice. But then again, so was our next play. Against all odds, the senior was able to pull it down for Ardrey Kell. Despite the touchdown though from the main event senior, Marvin Ridge still won by three.

Play #3

Marcus Sales | Cox Mills Wide Receiver: Somehow the sophomore split the defenders and took it all the way for a show-stopping touchdown catch. This would help the Chargers pin Charlotte Country Day 45-27.

Those are the nominees, but this triple threat isn’t official until you say it is. To decide this week’s top play. Head to our X Page @CSLonQCN to cast your vote. The Polls close Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

“And that’s the bottom line,” because Charlotte Sports Live said so.