CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — While the NFL is great, let’s face it: They’re late to the party. High Schoolers have been doing it for weeks, and their performances are getting better and better. Here are the three nominees for this week’s top play.

VOTE👇🗳️ | High School Football's top plays from Week 4 (see the link below for video).@mikelacett's breakdown: https://t.co/sW4CbnORgM — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) September 10, 2023

Play #1

Zach Lawrence | Butler Quarterback: Sensing his team needed a boost against the Weddington Warriors, the junior rose to the occasion, escaping the pressure and then taking it for 35 yards. The Bulldogs would go on to pull off a huge upset, winning 22-15.

Play #2

Xavier Preston | South Pointe Wide Receiver: Despite losing control after a great catch, the senior receiver was relentless, recovering his own fumble for a touchdown. The Stallions would go on to shutout Chester 31-0.

Play #3

Ian Cline | Providence Day Running Back: The junior transfer from West Virginia made all the right moves en route to a 35-yard touchdown Friday. The Chargers would cruise past Cannon Concord 49-7.

There’s no excuse not to vote for this week’s best play. To do it, head to our X page @CSLonQCN and castaway. The polls close Thursday morning at 10 a.m.