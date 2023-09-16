(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — In honor of Batman Day this weekend, CSL is giving you the top play you both deserve and need. So without further ado, here are your week five nominees.

Play #1

Turbo Richard | Northwestern Senior: Richard set his turbines to speed on the game’s opening kickoff against Gaffney. The senior running back scored on a 94-yard return as Northwestern would go on to win 49-24.

Play #2

Jatavien Taylor | Porter Ridge Senior: You want to get nuts? Let’s get nuts then with our second nominee. Taylor saved the day just as Monroe was about to reach the end zone. The senior linebacker delivered with a 95-yard score-and-score. However, in the end, the joke was on the Pirates as they’d lose 28-20.

Play #3

Billy Wilkes | Providence Senior: Tell your friends about our third nominee. The senior linebacker swooped in to get the interception for Providence, then he took it back 47 yards for a touchdown. However Charlotte Catholic would rally for a 29-22 win.

It’s not who you are; it’s what you do that defines you, and now it’s your responsibility to vote for which of these plays is the best. To do it, head to our X page at CSL on QCN and make your pick. The polls close Thursday morning at 10 a.m.