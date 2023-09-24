CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Even though we saw more flags than fallen leaves the other night, it is officially the fall season. So cozy up because it’s time to decide our week six CSL Blitz top play.

VOTE👇🗳️ | High School Football's top plays from Week 6 (see below for video).@mikelacett's breakdown: https://t.co/8wgMOhMLln — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) September 24, 2023

Play #1

Xavier McIntyre | Hough senior: While it’s a fall staple, the pumpkin spice latte is a bit basic. This first nominee, however, is not. The 5-11 defensive back scooped up a fumble, then took it back 52 yards for a score. The Huskies would go on to beat Chambers 19-13.

Play #2

Talan Baker | Central Cabarrus senior: There are two reasons why you might have felt a breeze at Concord High School Friday night. One was the changing weather and the other was our second nominee. The 5-10 wide receiver returned a kickoff 76 yards for a Vikings touchdown. However, the Spiders would still win this one 27-7.

Play #3

Zachary Lawrence | Butler junior: Providing our first real scare of the season, is the scary good arm from our third nominee. The 6-0 quarterback showed his power and precision with a beautifully thrown ball to Cameron Macon for another Bulldogs touchdown. Lawrence led the way in a 49-6 over Providence.

Unlike a corn maze, there’s nothing confusing about this autumn assignment. Head to our X page @CSLonQCN to cast your vote to decide which of these plays was the best. The polls close at 10 a.m. Thursday morning.