(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Hollywood Strike is over. That means fresh content is on the way from our friends out west.

But just in case a severe case of writer’s block breaks out across Tinsel Town, fear not. For those in need of a creative spark, our Blitz top plays are here to provide the necessary inspiration.

VOTE👇🗳️ | High School Football's top plays from Week 7 (see below for video).@mikelacett's breakdown: https://t.co/zIpgG76FT2 — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) October 2, 2023

Play #1

Samaritan Page | Mallard Creek Junior: Our first nominee couldn’t have been scripted any better. It’s got action, it’s got drama, and it’s got a happy ending. The junior running back made it all happen with this touchdown for Mallard Creek. The Mavs would go on to beat North Meck 34-7.

Play #2

Curtis Clark | Mallard Creek Junior: In that same game, there was a plot twist in the form of a halfback pass the defense from our second nominee. It happened here as the junior running back found Benjamin Black for another score as the Mavs continued to pour it in on in their third win of the season.

Play #3

Curtis Fields | West Cabarrus Senior: Finally if Hollywood is looking for its next leading man, our third nominee does his own stunts. We’re talking full extension! He got the pick for West Cabarrus But despite the senior wide receiver’s best efforts, the Wolverines still fell to Lake Norman 26-23.

If this feels like a reboot, you’re right. But much like the 33rd Avengers movie, we’re all in if you keep watching and voting. To decide which of our plays was the best, head to our X page @CSLonQCN and make your pick. The polls close Thursday morning at 10 a.m.