Dale Earnhardt Jr. was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2021. He’s an executive producer on an upcoming Netflix series.

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — This season’s NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will go under the spotlight in a Netflix documentary series backed by Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Filming has begun as drivers fight to secure their spot in the NASCAR Playoffs, which begins Sept. 3 at Darlington Raceway. The series will feature exclusive access to drivers and teams, bringing fans behind the scenes at and away from the track while exploring the physical and mental challenges of competing for a championship.

Earnhardt is one of several executive producers, with others having worked on some of the most prominent sports documentaries of this century. The Mooresville native and NBC broadcaster is joined by Connor Schell and Libby Geist (both producers in “The Last Dance” and Oscar-winning “OJ: Made in America”), Aaron Cohen of Words Pictures; and Ben Kennedy, Tim Clark, Matt Summers, Tally Hair of NASCAR Studios. Jackie Decker and Tim Mullen are the showrunners.

The sports series will be five 45-minute episodes and is set to premiere early 2024.

This series joins Netflix’s lineup of sports programming, including recent releases like “Formula 1: Drive To Survive,” “Full Swing” about professional golf, “Break Point” following tennis, “Untold,” “Quarterback” and upcoming series following athletes in track and field, U.S. women’s soccer and rugby.